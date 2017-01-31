Trump’s refugee ban: Not as un-American as you think

Source: The New Republic

by Savannah Cox

"President Donald Trump’s executive order denying certain refugees and immigrants entry into the United States has been met with spontaneous nationwide protests and widespread condemnation by journalists and politicians — even some members of his own party. 'We ought to all take a deep breath and come up with something that makes sense for our national security and again for this notion that America has always been a welcoming home for refugees and immigrants,' said Republican Senator Rob Portman. Ezra Klein quoted poet Emma Lazarus: 'What happened to 'give us your poor, your huddled masses?" New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dubbed Trump’s order 'simply un-American.' … While well-intentioned, these criticisms elide an important thread of U.S. history. Trump’s immigration order is, in fact, who we are, at least partly. Denying the poor, huddled masses entry into the country has formed the basis of federal immigration acts since their inception." (01/30/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140234/trumps-refugee-ban-isnt-un-american-think