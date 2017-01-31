Colombian, Peruvian regimes back Mexican regime in Trump border wall conflict

Source: PanAm Post

"The Presidents of Peru and Colombia expressed their support for Mexico this weekend regarding the wall US President Donald Trump is planning to build along the border to out immigrants. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru and Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia both made statements about the controversial border wall plan at a meeting in the southern region of Arequipa, Peru, during which they called for strengthening the so-called Alliance of the Pacific." (01/30/17)

