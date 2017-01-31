On Obamacare, Congress doesn't know best

Source: USA Today

by Blaine Winship

"As the lead trial counsel for 26 states in their historic constitutional challenge to Obamacare, I was well aware that the purported justification for imposing so drastic a change was that millions of Americans were uninsured. But many who fell into this category were young, healthy adults who were uninsured by choice. The number of uninsurable persons with severe preexisting medical conditions was much smaller. Regardless, their needs could have been met by simply making them eligible for Medicare. … But that simple option was rejected in favor of a sweeping, top-down overhaul of our healthcare system that was designed to destroy private insurance en route to a single-payer system, placing the federal government in control of a fifth of our economy."(01/30/17)

