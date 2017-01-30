Donald Trump’s $100-million men

Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"How rich have America’s rich become? So rich that they can squirrel away $100 million and then lose track of it. Steven Mnuchin, the Donald Trump nominee for U.S. treasury secretary, did just that earlier this month. Treasury secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin is having trouble keeping track of his personal fortune. Treasury secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin is having trouble keeping track of his personal fortune. All cabinet secretary picks have to file paperwork on their personal financial holdings, and Mnuchin dutifully filed his required records after his nomination. But subsequent review revealed that Mnuchin, a one-time Goldman Sachs partner who went on to even greater hedge fund glory, had failed to disclose assorted personal assets worth over $100 million. Mnuchin’s explanation for missing all those millions? The official disclosure questionnaire made him do it." (01/30/17)

