Colombian, Venezuelan regimes team up to combat rampant fuel smuggling

Source: PanAm Post

"Police and military officials from both Colombia and Venezuela began operations on their lengthy and porous shared border in order to combat fuel smuggling. These actions are in addition to the so-called Operation Tourniquet that seeks to combat organized crime groups who run the smuggling operations." (01/30/17)

https://panampost.com/karina-martin/2017/01/30/colombia-venezuela-team-combat-rampant-fuel-smuggling/