Assange: "Ball in government's court" on whether he goes to US to face charges

Source: Press Gazette [UK]

"WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said the ball is in America's court when pressed on whether his offer to go to the United States now that Chelsea Manning is being released still stands. … He appeared to be suggesting that the next move in the long-running saga would be a tactical one, but that it was not his to make. He did not rule out going to the United States 'under certain circumstances.'" [editor's note: Presumably that next move would be the US actually charging him with something (or unsealing an already existing secret indictment). In order to start talking about extradition, there would need to be something to extradite him OVER – TLK] (01/30/17)

http://www.pressgazette.co.uk/wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-says-ball-in-governments-court-on-whether-he-goes-to-us-to-face-charges/