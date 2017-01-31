UK: Regime says Trump visit on amid outcry over travel ban

Source: Houston Chronicle

"President Donald Trump's order barring U.S. entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations is 'divisive, discriminatory and wrong,' British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Monday. But he rebuffed calls for the government to cancel Trump's planned state visit to the U.K. because of the temporary ban. … Britain's three biggest opposition parties have called on the government to revoke Trump's state visit, planned for this year." (01/30/17)

http://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/nation-world/nation/article/U-K-says-Trump-visit-on-amid-outcry-over-travel-10895069.php