Pai takes Wheeler's set-top box power grab off the table

Source: Ars Technica

"Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has taken his predecessor's cable TV set-top box plan off the table. The proposal from former Chairman Tom Wheeler was officially 'on circulation,' meaning that commissioners could vote on it at any time. That was the case until Friday, when Pai removed the set-top box proposal from the list of items on circulation …. Democrats led by Wheeler initially wanted to require pay-TV providers to make video programming available directly to the makers of third-party devices and software so that they could build TV apps and devices without the need for a CableCard. The cable industry balked at this plan and pushed an alternative proposal …" (01/30/17)

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/01/fcc-chairman-pai-takes-wheelers-set-top-box-plan-off-the-table/