Trump fires acting AG for refusing to defend idiotic travel order

Source: CNN

"President Donald Trump relieved acting Attorney General Sally Yates of her duties Monday night after she directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban. Yates, a holdover from the Obama Administration, was replaced as acting attorney general by Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Yates had 'betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal [sic] order designed to protect [sic] the citizens of the United States." (01/30/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/30/acting-ag-tells-justice-department-staff-not-to-defend-trumps-refugee-order.html