Trump signs "2-for-1" order to reduce regulations

Source: The Hill

"President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that would require agencies to revoke two regulations for every new rule they want to issue. The executive order is aimed at dramatically rolling back federal regulations, one of his top campaign promises. … Trump's order does make exceptions for emergencies and national security." [editor's note: I seem to recall that L. Neil Smith has been proposing this kind of approach for years – TLK] (01/30/17)

http://thehill.com/regulation/overnights/316893-overnight-regulation-trump-orders-one-in-two-out-plan-for-regs