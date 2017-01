Source: Free Talk Live

"Border Agents Ignoring Judge's Order to Allow Attorneys to See Detainees :: We dig into Trump's executive order repealing regulations. :: Trump Populism vs Chavez Populism :: Ron Paul on Trump :: Trump Continues Obama Bush Policy of Drone Bombing Children :: Volunteer Sarah :: NH Activism Not For Everyone." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/30/17)

