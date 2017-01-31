Boy Scouts open membership to transgender boys

Source: CNN

"The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on their gender identity, opening the door for transgender boys to join. Under the new policy, which takes effect immediately, membership in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be based on the gender indicated on an application. Previously, the organization relied on [the biological sex listed on] an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility for its single-gender programs." (01/31/17)

