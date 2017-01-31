Source: Ayn R Key

by Ayn R Key

"The Social Justice movement is an extension of, and goes farther than its original parent, Political Correctness. There are those who defend both with the simple proposition that it is simply about common decency, and that any objection is based out of a desire to say or do things that would be at best impolite. The Modus Tollens argument is a good way of refuting this. If Political Correctness was simply about common decency, there would be no controversy. There is controversy. Therefore Political Correctness isn't simply about common decency." (01/30/17)

http://aynrkey.blogspot.com/2017/01/social-justice.html