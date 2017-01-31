Trump appoints new ICE gang shot-caller noted for past thuggery

Source: Washington Post

"President Trump has appointed Thomas D. Homan as the new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said in a statement Monday night. A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said that Daniel H. Ragsdale, the acting director, will continue to serve as the deputy director of ICE. … [Homan] was honored with an award last year for his work [abducting people and forcibly moving them outside his gang's turf lines]." (01/30/17)

