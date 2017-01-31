Yemen: Two dead on board Saudi invaders' warship after Houthi attack

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi rebels [sic] says two crew members have been killed in an attack on one of its warships in the Red Sea. A coalition statement said three Houthi 'suicide boats' had approached a Saudi frigate west of Hudaydah on Monday. One of the boats collided with the rear of the frigate and exploded, causing a fire, the statement added. However, a [Houthi government]-controlled news agency cited a source as saying the warship had been hit by a guided missile." (01/31/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-38808345