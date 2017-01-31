Isolationism without the peace

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Eric Schuler

"One week into his term, President Donald Trump is shaping up to be an isolationist. Unfortunately, he is omitting isolationism's only redeeming quality — peace. The term isolationism is often misunderstood. It's mostly used as a slur for one's political opponents — especially libertarians and antiwar folks — instead of being openly promoted by a particular group. Indeed, I know of no sitting US politician who self-identifies as an isolationist. That said, the basic tenets of a truly isolationist political system are easy to infer." (01/30/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/01/isolationism-without-peace/