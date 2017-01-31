Pakistan: Regime places five, including Hafiz Saeed, under house arrest

Source: Voice of America [US state media]

"Pakistan's government Monday placed five men including Hafiz Saeed, a man on both the United States and the United Nations lists of designated terrorists, under protective custody, also known as house arrest. Saeed was at the Al Qadsia mosque in Eastern Pakistani city of Lahore when a heavy contingent of police arrived to take him into custody. He was then taken to his house, which was declared a sub jail under orders of the government of Punjab province." (01/30/17)

