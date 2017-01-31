Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"Through the last several years, various protests and demonstrations have demanded the public and government's attention. Interstates have been shut down, schools have been closed, and people have been killed. Despite these disruptive actions, absolutely nothing has changed, and nothing has been accomplished. Why is this? Because these protests and demonstrations were not undertaken with clearly defined goals. It's not something that can be compressed into a neat chant of 'What do we want?!' 'For the First Amendment to be properly abode!' Unfortunately, the only conceivable 'clearly defined goal' in the event of a President Fuhrer, whoever that president is, is full and complete removal of the current administration through force. 'Speaking out' simply won't be enough. It's time to draw a line in the sand, and to make it clear that if that line is crossed, we will take up arms and we will revolt and remove the current government." (01/30/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/01/30/words-are-cheap/