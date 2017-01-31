US Federal Reserve staffer fined for mining Bitcoin at work

Source: CoinDesk

"A former employee of the Federal Reserve Board of Directors has [been] fined $5,000 and put on probation after being caught mining bitcoins on a server owned by the US central bank. The Fed's Office of the Inspector General said today that Nicholas Berthaume, who previously worked as a communications analyst for the board before being fired in light of the incident, had been placed on 12 months of probation after accepting a plea deal on 27th January. He plead guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of government property, a misdemeanor." (01/30/17)

http://www.coindesk.com/federal-reserve-staffer-mining-bitcoins/