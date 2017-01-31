Can vouchers save failing schools?

Source: The Atlantic

by Richard D Kahlenberg

"As the Obama administration came to a close, it quietly released a study finding that its biggest education initiative — a $7 billion program to dramatically improve the performance of struggling schools — was a failure. The massive School Improvement Grant investment 'had no significant impacts on math or reading test scores, high school graduation, or college enrollment,' the study concluded. … The favored school-reform strategy of President Donald Trump and his nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is very different. They are likely to cite the failure of Obama’s school-turnaround strategy as a major justification for a $20 billion program to allow low-income students stuck in failing high-poverty schools to choose a different school, including a private school. The program would distribute block grants, which states could then use to fund options such as charter schools and school vouchers." [editor's note: Why should the goal be to "save" a bad system? And how would extending the paradigm of government failure into "private" schools — those vouchers and credits won't come without strings attached — do that anyway? – TLK] (01/31/17)

