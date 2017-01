Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Firearms lawyer Dick Clark discusses current issues in gun law: national reciprocity for concealed carry, why black rifles are nothing to be afraid of, the Hearing Protection Act and the difficulty in obtaining silencers, trends at the state and federal level, and more." [various formats] (01/30/17)

