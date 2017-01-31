Donetsk People's Republic: Eight killed in fighting between local forces, invading Ukrainian troops

Source: Chicago Tribune

"Fighting between [invading Ukrainian] troops and [local militia forces] in [Donetsk People's Republic] escalated on Tuesday, killing at least eight people overnight, injuring dozens and briefly trapping more than 200 coalminers underground, the warring sides reported. … The artillery shelling, which appears to be the worst in many months, was concentrated around the [Ukrainian-occupied] town of Avdiivka, home to a giant coking plant." (01/31/17)

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-ukraine-fighting-20170131-story.html