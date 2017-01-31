Beyond resistance — defeating Trump's burgeoning dictatorship

Source: CounterPunch

by Elliot Sperber

"While it isn't clear whether Trump or the courts will prevail over the issue of the Muslim ban, it seems clear that the constitutional crisis posed by Trump's presidency will only intensify (just as the economic crisis, and the ecological crisis, and the refugee crisis that stems from these, will only intensify). And though defensive protests against this burgeoning dictatorship are crucial, and the turnout in airports across the country on Saturday were key to blocking part of Trump's ban (in law if not in fact), defensive protests alone are insufficient. Offensive actions must also be waged, or those who wish to stop Trump will always be a step behind a movement committed to rapidly gutting society, eliminating basic democratic norms, and instituting barbarism across a wide range of fronts." (01/31/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/31/beyond-resistance-defeating-trumps-burgeoning-dictatorship/