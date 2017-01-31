Rand Paul babbles like an idiot, revealing complete lack of familiarity with US Constitution

Source: The Libertarian Republic

"Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) said that the Constitution doesn't 'apply to people who have not yet come to our country' in an interview with Andrew Wilkow, host of the 'Wilkow Majority.' Speaking on President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, Paul argued that the United States has the right to make any 'immigration law.'" [editor's note: The Constitution doesn't apply to people, period. It applies to government. And it not only does not allow, but specifically forbids, the federal government to make any immigration law – TLK] (01/30/17)

