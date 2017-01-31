Rachel Maddow plays Glenn Beck

Source: OpEdNews

by Norman Solomon

"When Rachel Maddow finished a 26-minute monologue that spanned two segments on her MSNBC program last Thursday night, her grave tones indicated that she thought she'd just delivered a whale of a story. But actually it was more like a minnow — and a specious one at that. … It was a free-associating performance worthy of Glenn Beck at a whiteboard. Maddow swirled together an array of facts, possible facts, dubious assertions and pure speculation to arrive at conclusions that were based on little more than her zeal to portray Trump as a tool of the Kremlin. Even when sober, Joe McCarthy never did it better." (01/31/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Rachel-Maddow-Plays-Glenn-by-Norman-Solomon-Democrats_Glenn-Beck_McCarthyism_Putin-170130-208.html