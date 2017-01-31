Austria: Regime bans veils in "public places"

Source: Fox News

"Following in the footsteps of other countries, Austria is set to prohibit the use of Islamic full-face veils in courts, schools and other 'public places.' Chancellor Christian Kern said Monday the new measures approved by a coalition of Social Democrats and the centrist People's party are an effort of countering the rise of the far-right Freedom Party, which has witnessed a surge in support that resulted in the party's presidential candidate nearly winning the election in December. 'We believe in an open society that is also based on open communication. Full-body veils in public spaces stand against that and will therefore be prohibited,' said the text of the coalition agreement published on Monday." [editor's note: Because nothing says "open society" like closing society off to people whose religion you don't like – TLK] (01/31/17)

