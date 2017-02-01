EU Parliament seeks to recover funds from French far-right leader Le Pen

Source: France 24 [France]

"Marine Le Pen on Tuesday must repay €298,000 to the European Parliament or see her MEP salary slashed in half, following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds. EU authorities are seeking to recover a total of €340,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election. The EU Parliament is seeking to recover the funds after accusing two of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home." (01/31/17)

http://www.france24.com/en/20170131-france-marine-le-pen-eu-parliament-seeks-recover-misused-funds