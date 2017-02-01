Source: The Libertarian Republic

by Ian Tartt

"While libertarians are mostly in agreement about the justifications for liberty (whether deontological or utilitarian), they often disagree about how to get to a free society. Some use political action (voting, fundraising for candidates, running for office, etc) while others oppose it. Many, whether they affirm or reject political action, will write articles or books and create videos in which they express their ideas. There are frequent clashes over the best strategy to attain a free society; these clashes usually result in setting back the liberty movement rather than advancing it, and thus making it that much harder to recover freedom. Another point of disagreement, common to libertarians, is over the proper amount of government, or whether there should be a government at all." (01/31/17)

http://thelibertarianrepublic.com/what-is-libertarianism-an-examination-of-it-and-some-resources-for-further-research/