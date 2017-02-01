2016 — reaching out to an iconic year

Source: Liberty Unbound

by Stephen Cox

"Isabel Paterson said, 'What this country needs is a lot less of all sorts of things' (see our October 1993 issue, p. 39). She was mainly concerned about political agencies and political schemes, but I'm sure she wouldn't mind her observation being applied to words as well. This country needs a lot less of all sorts of words — most of them politically inspired, but bad words in any case. Here are a few of 2016's worst and most prominent verbal offences." (01/30/17)

http://libertyunbound.com/node/1662