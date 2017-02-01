Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"At Townhall on Sunday, I applauded the Women's March on Washington for being peaceful, despite Madonna's F-bomb laden speech, culminating with her daydream of 'blowing up the White House.' We'll never know how many more folks marched in that much-heralded event than attended last weekend's pro-life march, because the mainstream media did not pay enough attention to the later, inconvenient-to-their-narrative event, and crowd-counters didn't count. The two marches did 'intersect' (figuratively) when a pro-life group was kicked out as a 'partner' to the women's march." (01/31/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/31/women-and-men-for-life/