Source: Notes On Liberty

by Vincent Geloso

"I often encounter the argument that immigrants, especially Muslims, are so different from the populations of their host countries that they threaten the institutional foundations of these societies. As a result, the logic goes, we must restrict immigration. I do not accept that argument as valid nor do I accept it as sufficient (in the case I am wrong) to make the case in favor of further restrictions on immigration." (01/30/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/30/a-non-argument-against-immigration/