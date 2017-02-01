Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Samantha Harris

"FIRE has long noted that many university policies require students to obtain substantial advance notice in order to hold a protest or demonstration on campus. For instance, students at Lake Superior State University must submit an event application at least 72 hours before holding a demonstration or rally on campus. … On more occasions than I can count, I have explained that such rules impermissibly restrict the right to protest because demonstrations are often spontaneous responses to developing events, and requiring people to wait days to protest can deprive them of the immediacy of their message in a way that greatly affects its impact." (01/30/17)

https://www.thefire.org/why-you-should-care-about-protest-waiting-periods/