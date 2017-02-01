Check if your Netgear router is also vulnerable to this password bypass flaw

Source: The Hacker News

"Again bad news for consumers with Netgear routers: Netgear routers hit by another serious security vulnerability, but this time more than two dozens router models are affected. Security researchers from Trustwave are warning of a new authentication vulnerability in at least 31 models of Netgear models that potentially affects over one million Netgear customers. The new vulnerability, discovered by Trustwave's SpiderLabs researcher Simon Kenin, can allow remote hackers to obtain the admin password for the Netgear router through a flaw in the password recovery process." (01/30/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/Netgear-router-password-hacking.html