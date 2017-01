Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"The verdict is in. After 16 years of death and destruction in the Middle East and Afghanistan at the hands of the U.S. national-security establishment, America is now facing four more years of the same. How do we know this? Because President Trump has now clearly signaled that he intends to travel the Bush-Obama road." (01/31/17)

