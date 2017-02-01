Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"According to the Cato Institute, the United States admitted 3,252,493 refugees between 1975 and 2015. Twenty of them were terrorists. This represents some 0.00062 percent of all refugees. Only three attacks carried out by these refugees were successful. In total, in a span of forty years, 'terrorist refugees' have killed three people in the United States. But what about the attacks in San Bernardino, the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Boston Marathon bombings, and 9/11? Are these not 'proof' that such a ban is warranted? After all, the individuals responsible for the attacks had some connection to foreign countries. In reality, the current executive order would have stopped exactly none of these attacks." (01/30/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/01/30/how-many-americans-have-refugees-killed/