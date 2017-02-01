Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"Once you agree that limited government provides valuable insurance against future bad policies, the next question is: 'How can government be limited?' As my last post mentioned, there's a standard list, with supermajority rules, division of powers, judicial review, and federalism at the top. But this is only the beginning. How about creating a special review board with the power to block (but not pass) legislation? Think of it as the 'Chamber of No.'" (01/31/17)

