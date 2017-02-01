"America First!" and anti-social communitarianism

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Jason Brennan

"Look, I get why people like community. I live in a fairly tight-knit community myself. We have little parades and fun runs. Various civics groups throw get-togethers all year long. The PTA works miracles. People know their neighbors. We have block parties. People come out to watch the various dad bands (and even the occasional mom band) play at the pool club. It's nice. But 'American First!' isn't just a plea to put America first or to treat our co-nationals as members of a giant community. Rather, it's quite literally a threat, backed up with violence." (01/31/17)

