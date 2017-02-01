Why regulation is necessary for free market anarchy

Source: Students For Liberty

by Austin Mulka

"[T]he reason why government regulation consistently fails, is because the regulations are created in correlation to universal assumptions and predicted outcomes. No matter how complex, however, it is impossible to predict the nature of the market and impossible to regulate under the assumptions of human behavior. Yet, the types of regulations which ought to actually work are those which foster competition and maximize freedom." (01/31/17)

http://studentsforliberty.org/blog/2017/01/31/regulation-necessary-free-market-anarchy/