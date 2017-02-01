US hypocrisy on election meddling

Source: Cato Institute

by Ted Galen Carpenter

"Although Donald Trump has taken the oath of office as president, speculation continues to swirl about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections to his benefit. The evidence that Moscow's actions were designed to help Donald Trump is anemic. Nevertheless, politicians, pundits, and mainstream journalists express outrage at Russia's supposed election hacking and insinuate that it tarnishes Trump's victory. Senator John McCain even asserted that such cyber activities constituted an act of war. This indignation about Russian interference in America's election reflects astounding hypocrisy on multiple levels." (01/31/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/us-hypocrisy-election-meddling