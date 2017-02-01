What if everyone could control their own wealth?

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Brian Armstrong

"Governments exist to serve their citizens. One could argue that the Indian government recalling bank notes had a positive impact on citizens (more tax revenue for education, roads, etc). Yet it also harmed millions by eroding their wealth. This delicate balance of power between individuals and governments has been in flux throughout history, and it's helpful to have some checks in place to ensure it doesn't get too far out of alignment. Digital currency can be one of those checks, because it provides an opportunity for people all over the world to gain more control of their money." [editor's note: Governments exist to serve their citizens? In what universe? – TLK] (01/31/17)

