Source: The LAVA Flow Podcast

"What is the difference between civil and criminal asset forfeiture, and are they both theft? Also, What's in the News with stories on an EpiPen update, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, cops killing innocents, secession, schools pulling teeth, and the Doomsday Clock. And, an Ancap Apps segment on the return of Lavabit and a Herding Cats segment with updates on Liberty Forum and Anarchapulco." [various formats] (01/31/17)

http://thelavaflow.com/asset-forfeiture-theft-tlf054/