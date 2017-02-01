Venezuela: Maduro packs state oil company with inexperienced cronies

Source: PanAm Post

"While Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is at its worst point in history, embroiled in numerous cases of corruption and facing impending default, Nicolas Maduro recently restructured the board of directors and appointed his inexperienced friends and allies to run the company. The boardroom will now include a vice admiral of the navy, the ex-administrator of the Twitter account of the late Hugo Chavez, and a close ally from their unsuccessful attempted a coup in 1992." (01/31/17)

https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/01/31/maduro-packs-state-oil-company-inexperienced-cronies/