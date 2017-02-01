Argentina: Judge orders nationwide block of Uber, denies request to jail executives

Source: PanAm Post

"A Buenos Aires judge has ordered a nationwide block of Uber. Internet providers are to block Uber throughout Argentina starting Monday, January 30, Prosecutor Martín Lapadu said; however, the request to arrest the directors of the company was not approved. 'Uber breached a court order that barred it from operating in the Argentine capital as of April 2016,' Lapadu said in explaining why the requests were made." (01/31/17)

