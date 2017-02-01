Source: USA Today

"The city of San Francisco filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging President Trump's executive order that directs the federal government to withhold money from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents. The lawsuit, filed by San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera in U.S. District Court in Northern California, marks the first court challenge over the sanctuary order filed by one of the targeted cities since Trump unveiled his order last week." (01/31/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/31/san-francisco-sues-trump-over-sanctuary-city-order/97291804