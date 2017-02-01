LGBT advocates scared, despite White House words on equality

Source: Reuters

"Advocates said on Tuesday they were bracing for moves by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to roll back lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality, despite a White House statement vowing to uphold protection for LGBT people in the workplace. Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, barring discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors, the White House said. The statement marked a break with the Republican party's traditional stance on gay rights, but advocates said they feared Trump could still take executive actions that would allow discrimination under the guise of religious exemptions. 'LGBTQ people must remain on guard for attacks,' said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the civil rights group GLAAD." [editor's note: Read the article, which as usual focuses on the fear instead of the stated policy – SAT] (01/31/17)

