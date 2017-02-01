AZ: Bill would let [sic] city dwellers shoot snakes in yards

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Residents in Arizona cities who spot a rat or snake in their yard will be able to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets under a Republican legislation set for debate Tuesday. A group of scientists opposed to state Rep. Jay Lawrence's proposal say it endangers people by encouraging firearm use in populated areas and puts them at risk as they approach venomous snakes. In Phoenix and other cities in Arizona, neighborhoods are commonly built on or near the desert. Lawrence says it's about gun rights. Gun-rights advocates back House Bill 2022, which drew opposition from wildlife advocates and residents worried about stray gunfire. The proposal changes a landmark 2000 law against celebratory gunfire that passed after a stray bullet struck and killed a Phoenix teen. The law made it a felony to fire a gun within city limits." (01/31/17)

