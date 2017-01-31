How Republicans can keep Donald Trump’s promises on healthcare

Source: Independent Institute

By John C Goodman

"During the election campaign, Donald Trump promised to abolish Obamacare and replace it with better health reform that would not leave anyone behind. In order to understand what is implied by that promise, consider Figure I, which highlights three groups of people: 1) About 11 million people are getting insurance in the exchanges and many of them are unhappy. In the words of former president Bill Clinton, many are 'paying twice as much for half the coverage' they were previously enjoying. 2) Another 11 million or so people are getting individual insurance outside the exchanges. These people have all the same problems as people in the exchanges. But, they receive no federal tax break for the purchase of insurance, even though a federal mandate requires them to buy it. 3) In addition, about 29 million people are uninsured and that number is unlikely to change very much going forward. Polls show that the most important reason why so many people are uninsured is cost." (01/30/17)

http://www.independent.org/newsroom/article.asp?id=8985