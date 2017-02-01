Source: Reuters

by Tania Karas

"Farah Marcolla's life has been upended by the stroke of President Donald Trump's pen. The United States government hired the Iraqi citizen (then a young cofounder of her family's engineering firm) to manage construction projects on a Baghdad military base during the Iraq War. Her husband, bodyguard and driver were killed in retaliation for her work with the Americans. In 2012, after 4.5 years of waiting, Marcolla and her two sons came to America on a special immigrant visa for U.S.-affiliated Iraqis. But her parents and two sisters in Iraq are still awaiting approval. And now, with Iraqis included in a sweeping executive order that suspends entry into the United States by refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, she worries they'll never get to safety. 'Now all of a sudden why is my family a national security threat?' asks Marcolla, a green card holder who lives in Virginia." (01/31/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-100days-immigration-commentary-idUSKBN15F03D