Ambassador says US not building arms depot in Philippines

Source: Fort Dodge Messenger

"The United States is not building any weapons depot anywhere in the Philippines, the U.S. ambassador said Tuesday, denying the basis on which President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to abrogate a 2014 defense pact that allows U.S. forces to temporarily base in local camps. Ambassador Sung Kim said that nothing is being planned now that even closely resembles a weapons depot. 'I think perhaps some misinformation was given to the president and that is why he made the statement expressing concerns about a possible weapons depot,' Kim told a forum of business leaders." (01/31/17)

