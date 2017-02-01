Voice your opposition to Puzder for Trump’s Labor Secretary on Wednesday

Source: Our Future

by Dave Johnson

"As the CEO of the company that owns fast-food chains Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s, Andy Puzder has championed replacing human workers with robots and sexist advertising while racking up labor rights, health and safety violations. He’s now on the brink of running a government department with a mission to 'foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.' Given his penchant for wage theft and his leadership of a company routinely charged with sexual harassment, this Trump nominee isn’t qualified for this job. The Labor Department is supposed to protect working people from those things and other abuses, not kill jobs, depress wages and ignore dangerous and hostile working conditions. Wednesday, February 1 is a national call-in day to oppose Donald Trump’s nomination of Andy Puzder for Secretary of Labor." (01/31/17)

